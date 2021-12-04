Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool paid tribute to 12-year-old Ava White, who was killed at the Christmas lights switch-on.

Following the senseless murder of a child in the city center last week, Merseyside is in mourning.

Next year, a 14-year-old boy will be tried for the heinous crime.

Alexander-Arnold proudly displayed a red T-Shirt with ‘RIP Ava White’ written across it in white letters after Liverpool’s 4-1 thrashing of big rivals Everton.

Alexander-Arnold was born and raised in Liverpool and has gone on to become a major player for both club and country.

During the big derby clash, there was also an on-screen tribute to the little girl.

After being stabbed in Liverpool city centre last week, Ava White sustained “catastrophic injuries.”

A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was charged with murder today at Liverpool Crown Court.

The adolescent is also charged with possessing a bladed article.

During the brief hearing, he only spoke to confirm his name, date of birth, and address.

Although no pleas were entered, a provisional trial date of May 16 was set.

The 18th of February will be a plea and trial preparation hearing.

The boy was remanded in secure housing after no application for bail was made.

Three more boys, aged 13, 14, and 15, who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on conditional bail.

On Thursday night, emergency crews rushed to the city center as families gathered to see the Christmas lights turned on.

As a member of the public desperately tried to save Ava’s life, paramedics discovered her collapsed on the ground.

She was rushed to the hospital, but she was unable to be saved, and she died soon after.