Trent Alexander-Arnold tests positive for Covid and is ruled out of Liverpool’s FA Cup tie with Shrewsbury Town.

Due to a positive Covid test, TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD will miss Liverpool’s FA Cup third round match against Shrewsbury.

When the Reds announced their starting lineup before kickoff, the right-back was not among them.

In the aftermath of last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea, Liverpool confirmed Alexander-Arnold had a positive test result.

“Trent is missing after registering a suspected positive COVID test shortly after Chelsea,” a statement on Twitter read.

“He should be back in training in the coming days.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, will be present at the game.

Following a period of self-isolation after testing positive for Covid, he is back in the dugout.

