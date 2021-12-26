Trent Brown’s penalty for the Patriots is going viral.

Look at this: Trent Brown’s Patriots OL Penalty Is Going Viral

The New England Patriots dominated the Buffalo Bills on the road three weeks ago in a windy, defensive-minded game, but the script was turned on Sunday in the AFC East rivalry’s second meeting.

As a result, the Patriots’ players’ dissatisfaction quickly grew.

Trent Brown, a Patriots offensive lineman, was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct before a snap late in the first half of the Week 16 game between New England and Buffalo.

Brown started yelling at Bills defenders as his team marched up to the line of scrimmage.

An official quickly intervened and stopped the brawl by slapping the New England offensive lineman with a flag.

Following the unnecessary penalty, Brown received an earful from Patriots center David Andrews.

A few plays later, New England’s offense stalled and they were forced to punt.

