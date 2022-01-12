Trent Williams Gives Good News Before the Wild Card Game

Before the Wild Card game, Trent Williams shares some encouraging news.

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams in overtime over the weekend to clinch a playoff berth.

Without star left tackle Trent Williams, the 49ers defeated their division rival.

Williams, arguably the best left tackle in the game, has been dealing with a serious elbow injury.

Despite the injury, Williams has no intention of missing any more games.

Williams told ESPN’s Ed Werder that he plans to play against the Dallas Cowboys this weekend.

“I spoke with Niners left tackle Trent Williams, who missed today’s practice and last week’s game against the Rams due to an elbow injury,” Werder said on Twitter.

“He made it clear that he intends to play against the Cowboys on Sunday, believing that a brace and adrenaline will help him overcome any remaining elbow issues.”

Trent Williams Shares Encouraging News Before Wild Card

Trent Williams Shares Encouraging News Before Wild Card