Trevoh Chalobah has a mixed bag of errors and last-ditch tackles for Chelsea, while Mateo Kovacic shines in the draw.

Trevoh Chalobah has a mixed bag of errors and last-ditch tackles as Mateo Kovacic shines in the draw for Chelsea.

CHELSEA demonstrated their tenacity by coming back from a goal down to defeat Premier League rivals Liverpool.

The Blues were held to a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge after coming back from a 2-0 deficit. They arguably had chances to take all three points.

Chelsea avoided defeat and regained control of the game thanks to defensive errors, a wonderstrike, and a bit of faith.

The players of Thomas Tuchel were rated by Jack Figg.

Despite having little chance to stop Mane’s opener, he was beaten at his near post by Salah, who scored from close range.

In the second half, he made a world-class save from an Egyptian lob, acrobatically pushing the ball wide, and he did the same from a Sadio Mane effort not long after.

After two early errors, one of which resulted in Mane’s opener, the defender had a mixed bag.

On 35 minutes, he made amends with a last-ditch tackle to deny Salah the chance to make it 3-0.

The game would have been over at that point if it hadn’t been for that.

The calmest of the back three, he plays in the middle and often initiates ball attacks from deep.

When Liverpool threatened with a through ball in the second half, he was always in position to cut it out.

For the majority of the first half, he was clinging to Mo Salah, but he lost track of the Egyptian for a brief moment, and before he knew it, the ex-Chelsea man had slipped past the back line and scored for a 2-0 lead.

In the absence of Reece James, he started at wingback and preferred Hudson-Odoi to deal with Mane.

When Chalobah was injured, he was moved to the central three, where he helped keep the backline tight in the closing stages.

As usual, he’s a workhorse in central midfield, carrying the ball and providing defensive cover.

What a difference he makes for Chelsea on the field.

Jorginho was chosen ahead of him, and his wonder strike got Chelsea back into the game before halftime.

To cap off a fantastic performance, he battled hard defensively in an area that Liverpool likes to dominate.

Involved heavily down the left flank to try to exploit Trent Alexander-Arnold’s attack-mindedness, and frequently found himself in shooting positions.

Salah easily misled the Spaniard before scoring.

His creativity was stifled because he was not given enough time on the ball.

Frequently isolated in the front row and lacking the physicality of Romelu Lukaku, who was released after his bombshell interview.

Havertz blew a huge chance to tie the game at 3-2 when he cut back to his left and missed a chance to finish just before halftime.

After Alexander-Arnold made a mistake, he squandered a huge opportunity to round Kelleher on six minutes.

To make up for it, I came up with a cool finish to turn the game on…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.