Trevon Diggs Is Direct About His Feelings About The Washington Redskins

Trevon Diggs Makes a Direct Statement About The Washington Redskins

The Dallas Cowboys will try to pull away from the Washington Redskins and the rest of the NFC East on Sunday.

Trevon Diggs, the star defensive back, will undoubtedly play a key role in such an endeavor.

This season, he’s one of the best defensive players in the league.

He’ll try to stop Washington’s passing attack on Sunday.

Diggs, believe it or not, is well-versed in Washington’s operations.

He was born and raised less than ten minutes from FedEx Field.

He grew up a Dallas Cowboys fan, though, and never attended a single game.

This Sunday in Washington, life will come full circle.

“I used to root for the Cowboys.”

When asked if he ever went to a Washington game as a kid, Diggs replied, “I never went to one.”

