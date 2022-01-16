Trevon Diggs’ Today’s Performance Is Met With Applause In The NFL

Even the best in the game can be caught off guard at times.

Trevon Diggs of the Cowboys, a Pro Bowl cornerback, proved this point on Sunday.

The 49ers receivers are destroying the Dallas secondary, with Brandon Aiyuk exploiting Diggs’ leverage on this play.

NFL World Reacts To Trevon Diggs’ Performance Today

Brandon Aiyuk cooked Trevon Diggs 😳pic.twitter.com/8WjK5YeH1O — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) January 16, 2022

Trevon Diggs trying to use his 11 interceptions to stop Deebo pic.twitter.com/puwlA44s1y — 👺 (@29_CMBJ) January 16, 2022

That’s gonna set back Trevon Diggs dialogue 20 centuries — Nico (@elitetakes_) January 16, 2022

Brandon Aiyuk slingshotting Trevon Diggs’ dot (NFL Next Gen Stats) pic.twitter.com/eCgJDZI0E3 — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) January 16, 2022

All-Pro Trevon Diggs would be CB4 on the Packers. — Daire Carragher (@DaireCarragher) January 16, 2022