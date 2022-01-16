Trending
Infosurhoy

Trevon Diggs’ Today’s Performance Is Met With Applause In The NFL

0
By on Sports

Trevon Diggs’ Today’s Performance Is Met With Applause In The NFL

Even the best in the game can be caught off guard at times.

Trevon Diggs of the Cowboys, a Pro Bowl cornerback, proved this point on Sunday.

The 49ers receivers are destroying the Dallas secondary, with Brandon Aiyuk exploiting Diggs’ leverage on this play.

NFL World Reacts To Trevon Diggs’ Performance Today

NFL World Reacts To Trevon Diggs’ Performance Today

Comments are closed.