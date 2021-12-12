Trevon Diggs’ Touchdown Catch Reaction Has Gone Viral

Everyone in the NFL is a world-class athlete.

As a result, players will inevitably give up plays to one another.

On Sunday, Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs found himself in that situation, and all he could do was dap up Washington’s receiver and get out of there.

Watch: Trevon Diggs' Reaction To Touchdown Catch Going Viral

Even Trevon Diggs had to give Sims props on that catch. pic.twitter.com/J7iUhQpkyD — Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) December 12, 2021