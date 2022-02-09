Trevor Bauer has a girlfriend.

Trevor Bauer is rumored to be dating someone.

Due to alleged assault allegations, MLB star Trevor Bauer has been placed on extended leave.

Bauer, 30, is being investigated by police after allegations that he inflicted “severe physical and emotional pain” on a woman he met online, despite his denials.

Fans speculate that the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher is dating sports agent Rachel Luba, though no relationship has been confirmed.

Luba, on the other hand, is Bauer’s agent and longtime friend, not his girlfriend, according to his representative.

Bauer revealed in a 2019 interview with Sports Illustrated that he would be a “bad husband” because of his three dating rules.

“There are three guidelines that I follow.

First, there are no emotions.

“I’m going to cut it off as soon as I sense you’re developing feelings,” Bauer said. “I’m not interested in a relationship, and I’m emotionally unavailable.”

“Two: while we’re together, no social media posts about me, because private life should remain private.”

Three: I have extramarital affairs.

I’ll keep sleeping with strangers.

We won’t sleep together if you don’t agree, and that’s fine.

We can simply be platonic friends who are perfectly polite.”

Luba, 28, is a law student and former member of the UCLA Gymnastics team.

Luba worked as a salary arbitration lawyer at the MLBPA after passing the bar exam.

She is also a sports agent who runs her own firm, Luba Sports, which represents Bauer and was founded in 2019.

Yasiel Puig, Eric Jagers, and David Hess are among the baseball stars represented by her firm.

She is the league’s youngest female agent, and she told the Los Angeles Times that she wants to “see a better landscape” and “better representation” of players.

According to the LubaSports website, “Luba Sports is a game-changing sports agency, giving baseball an age-old concept with a modern twist – paying for actual services provided.”

“The firm employs cutting-edge business practices and algorithmic data to boost their clients’ negotiating power, improve valuation accuracy, and elevate the players’ public profile.”

According to TMZ, the Dodgers pitcher was cleared of sexual assault allegations on February 8, 2022.

He and accuser Ms. exchanged text messages.

Hill stated that she desired rough sex.

The baseball pitcher issued a statement via his YouTube account in response to Ms.

It’s a hill.

“The District Attorney’s office announced today that no charges will be filed.

I know a lot of you have been waiting for me to address this, and I’ve wanted to for a long time…

