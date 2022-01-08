Trevor Etienne, the younger brother of NFL running back Travis Etienne, has committed to play in college.

Trevor Etienne, brother of NFL running back Travis Etienne, has committed to play in college.

Trevor Etienne, the younger brother of former Clemson standout and NFL running back Travis Etienne, will not be following in his footsteps.

Trevor is a Louisiana native and a four-star running back.

On Saturday, the four-star announced his commitment to Clemson, Florida, and LSU.

Trevor has committed to play for the Florida Gators in the SEC.

Billy Napier has made a significant acquisition, while Dabo Swinney and the Tigers have suffered a setback.

Take a look at Trevor’s announcement of his commitment below.

