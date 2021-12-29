Trevor Lawrence: Mac Jones Sums Up His Thoughts

During a press conference on Wednesday, Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones discussed fellow rookie Trevor Lawrence, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

On Twitter, the number one overall pick.

Jones explained, “I’ve known Trevor [Lawrence] since high school, some camps, stuff like that.”

“He’s a fantastic quarterback and a fantastic person.”

He’s a great leader, I’m sure.

We’re both inexperienced, and we’re learning as we go.

Watching the crossover tape is entertaining…”

