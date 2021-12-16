Trevor Lawrence Makes an Open Statement About The Jaguars’ Drama

Trevor Lawrence Makes an Open Admission About The Jaguars’ Drama

This season, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been the subject of far too many negative headlines.

Trevor Lawrence, a rookie quarterback, made it clear that this has to change.

Lawrence had an emphatic response when asked about the Jaguars’ drama during his press conference on Wednesday.

“Some form of drama will always be present.”

According to ESPN’s Michael DiRocco, Lawrence said, “I’ve learned that the NFL is just more drama in general than college, regardless of where you are.”

“However, you are correct.

There’s been a great deal.

To your point, I believe that must change, and that is something on which we must definitely work.

“You can’t be in the news all of the time.”

You just have to go play football, and that’s what we’re aiming for, and I’m confident we’ll get there, but [it must change].”

Lawrence may be a rookie, but he acts like a seasoned pro.

