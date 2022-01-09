Trevor Lawrence on the Jaguars’ Surprising Victory On Sunday

Trevor Lawrence Reacts To The Jaguars’ Surprising Sunday Win
On Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars stunned the world by shocking the heavily favored Indianapolis Colts and finishing the season with a 3-14 record.
And rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence is overjoyed.
Lawrence praised his teammates for being ready to play after the 26-11 victory.
He expressed his hope that today’s game will demonstrate the Jaguars’ momentum heading into 2022.
“We’re a team that will be ready to play no matter who or where we are.”
That’s what I want us to be known for in the future, and I believe we’re getting there.”
Lawrence had his best game as a rookie today, playing a key role in his team’s big win.
He went 23 of 32 for 223 yards and two touchdowns, with a career-high passer rating of 111.9.
Lawrence had multiple touchdown passes for the second game in a row, and he had his highest completion percentage of his young career.
