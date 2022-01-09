Trending
Trevor Lawrence on the Jaguars’ Surprising Victory On Sunday

On Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars stunned the world by shocking the heavily favored Indianapolis Colts and finishing the season with a 3-14 record.

And rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence is overjoyed.

Lawrence praised his teammates for being ready to play after the 26-11 victory.

He expressed his hope that today’s game will demonstrate the Jaguars’ momentum heading into 2022.

“We’re a team that will be ready to play no matter who or where we are.”

That’s what I want us to be known for in the future, and I believe we’re getting there.”

Lawrence had his best game as a rookie today, playing a key role in his team’s big win.

He went 23 of 32 for 223 yards and two touchdowns, with a career-high passer rating of 111.9.

Lawrence had multiple touchdown passes for the second game in a row, and he had his highest completion percentage of his young career.

