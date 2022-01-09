Trevor Lawrence threw a ridiculous touchdown pass on Sunday.

On Sunday, Trevor Lawrence threw a ridiculous touchdown pass.

In his final start of his rookie season, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence saved his best for last.

Lawrence came out firing today, completing 11 of his first 11 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown, leading his 2-14 team to a 16-3 victory over the 9-7, playoff-bound Colts.

Lawrence capped off his outstanding performance in the third quarter with a highlight-reel touchdown pass near the goal line.

After catching a high shotgun snap, the rookie quarterback eluded a pass rusher, rolled right, and hit wide receiver Marvin Jones for a six-yard touchdown.

Take a look.

