Trevor Lawrence’s Honest Admission Is Met With Applause Throughout The NFL

Trevor Lawrence’s Honest Admission Is Met With Applause In The NFL

Trevor Lawrence has made it clear what he thinks about the Jaguars’ situation with James Robinson.

Jacksonville’s rookie quarterback lobbied hard for his team’s star running back to get as much playing time as possible.

Robinson had recently been benched due to fumbling.

Lawrence claims that he has informed the team’s coaches that Robinson must play.

“Obviously, in my eyes, I’m the one who’s out, seeing all the pieces moving, seeing the whole picture,” Lawrence explained.

“At the end of the day, James is one of our best players, and he has to be on the field, and we addressed it, and I feel like we’re in a good spot, and the entire team is good.”

I honestly have no idea what happened.

“I’m in the game, and things like coaching decisions happen on the sideline.”

I don’t really get into it, but I know and I’ve said it before: James is one of our best players, and he has to play.

There should be no confusion because I believe we’re all on the same page.

We’ll proceed.

I know James is a great player, so I’d like to see him in action.”

After fumbling against the Rams and Falcons, Robinson was benched for several plays.

Urban Meyer said, “You bench yourself.”

“If you lay the ball on the ground and come out for a few plays, it’s up to the position coach and whatever else to get you back in when the time comes.”

That isn’t just [just]James.

Whoever it is, that’s who.

You come [out]when the ball hits the ground.”

NFL World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence’s Honest Admission

