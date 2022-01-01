Trevor Lawrence’s NFL Career Is Predicted By Bill Belichick

The New England Patriots will face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Trevor Lawrence will be facing Bill Belichick’s defense for the first time.

When asked about Lawrence recently, Belichick, who isn’t known for his verbosity, had a lot to say.

Not only does Belichick see Lawrence improving week by week, but he also believes the No.

The No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft could turn out to be a great player.

“I think he’s gotten more comfortable with the offense as the season has progressed,” Belichick said, according to ProFootballTalk.

“I’d say the offense has gotten used to what he does best.

There is unquestionably a high level of execution there.

Last week against the Jets, they did a good job of mixing in different types of passes, including quick throws, moving pocket throws, deep balls, third-down conversions, and red-zone plays.

“He’s pretty good at all of them, and he’s getting better at them.”

So I believe he had a good year and will be a good NFL player.

I’m not sure if it’s great, but he’s made a lot of progress this year.”

