Trending
Infosurhoy

Trevor Lawrence’s Struggles Involve The NFL World

0
By on Sports

Trevor Lawrence’s Struggles Draw Reaction From Around The NFL

No, it isn’t.

This season, Trevor Lawrence, the number one overall pick, is going through it.

Bill Belichick made sure to keep it that way on Sunday, as Lawrence is 9-13 for 128 yards and two interceptions through two quarters.

He was also sacked twice for a total of 20 yards.

Lawrence’s first season hasn’t been what most expected when the long-locked QB entered the league out of Clemson.

NFL World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence’s Struggles

NFL World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence’s Struggles

Comments are closed.