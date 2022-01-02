Trevor Lawrence’s Struggles Involve The NFL World

Trevor Lawrence’s Struggles Draw Reaction From Around The NFL

This season, Trevor Lawrence, the number one overall pick, is going through it.

Bill Belichick made sure to keep it that way on Sunday, as Lawrence is 9-13 for 128 yards and two interceptions through two quarters.

He was also sacked twice for a total of 20 yards.

Lawrence’s first season hasn’t been what most expected when the long-locked QB entered the league out of Clemson.

NFL World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence’s Struggles

They call him @MR_INT for a reason. J.C. Jackson’s 8th interception of the year! #ForeverNE 📺: #JAXvsNE on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/pfMH7jxZqQ — NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2022

Trevor Lawrence keeps throwing interceptions and not allowing JK Scott his time to cook. — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) January 2, 2022

This pass gets knocked away, but Trevor Lawrence might throw 7 interceptions today — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) January 2, 2022

That pick by Myles Bryant was the first interception by Trevor Lawrence since Week 14. Had gone no touchdowns, no picks for the past two weeks, following his four-pick performance at Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/5vpU2wWxMl — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) January 2, 2022