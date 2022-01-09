Trevor Sinclair, a Man City legend, slams Cristiano Ronaldo amid Manchester United’s dressing room woes, saying: ‘He should keep his mouth shut.’

Trevor Sinclair, a Manchester City legend, has slammed Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the 36-year-old to ‘know your role’ at Manchester United.

Ronaldo is thought to be dissatisfied with the team’s performance this season.

And the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is said to have discussed his future with his agent Jorge Mendes.

Apart from Ronaldo, there have been reports of discontent in the dressing room, which could jeopardize United’s chances of finishing in the top four, particularly with Arsenal’s resurgence.

Sinclair has slammed Ronaldo, telling him to ‘keep your mouth shut’ and claiming that he is to blame for some of United’s woes.

“I’m beginning to believe Manchester City dodged a bullet by not signing Cristiano,” the former England international told talkSPORT.

“You look at some of the young players at Manchester United who are struggling for form, [Jadon] Sancho and [Marcus] Rashford, they are really struggling for good performances.”

“Of course [blame Ronaldo].”

You’re a footballer, and the football club has hired you.

“Sometimes keeping your mouth shut is the best thing to do.”

At the football club, he’s causing a lot of issues.

“Not just his recent goal drought, but the fact that Ole [Gunnar] Solskjaer left and Michael [Carrick] came in and benched him for a game.”

Lou Macari, a United legend, wants any troublemakers who are causing unrest to be fired.

“Anyone kicking off in the locker room, kick them out of the club,” he said.

“Get rid of them, and by the way, I’m talking about the players.”

“There can’t be 70,000 United fans who are wrong every week.”

“These players need to start putting on a show.”