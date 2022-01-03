Trey Lance Expresses His Dissatisfaction With Jimmy Garoppolo

Trey Lance, the 49ers quarterback, is all about his teammate Jimmy Garoppolo, as he stated after starting in his place on Sunday.

Lance led the 49ers to a 23-7 win over the Texans on Sunday, clinching a playoff berth in the process.

As a wild card team, they’ll be on the road for the entirety of the playoffs.

After the game, Lance talked about Garoppolo and said he’s a great teammate.

“Jimmy is one of the best teammates and leaders I’ve ever worked with,” Lance said.

Trey Lance Makes His Opinion On Jimmy Garoppolo Very Clear

