Trey Sermon, a rookie running back for the San Francisco 49ers, has been diagnosed with a serious injury.
49ers Rookie RB Trey Sermon Gets Crushing Injury News
Marcell Harris (concussion) has been downgraded to out and Trey Sermon has been placed on the Injured Reserve List.
The 49ers have promoted LB Tyrell Adams from the practice squad (permanent).
SF has also activated LB Justin March and WR River Cracraft from the practice squad just for Sunday’s game.
All these linebacker moves are to insulate a room filled with injuries.
Trey Sermon to IR
