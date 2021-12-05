Trey Sermon, a rookie running back for the San Francisco 49ers, has been diagnosed with a serious injury.

The third round running back pick of the San Francisco 49ers has been placed on injured reserve.

The team announced on Saturday that rookie Trey Sermon has been placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury.

49ers Rookie RB Trey Sermon Gets Crushing Injury News

49ers Rookie RB Trey Sermon Gets Crushing Injury News

Marcell Harris (concussion) has been downgraded to out and Trey Sermon has been placed on the Injured Reserve List. More moves ahead of #SFvsSEA 👇 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 4, 2021