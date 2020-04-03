Trey Thompkins, recovered from Covid-19

Real Madrid American power forward Trey Thompkins is fully recovered from the coronavirus, as confirmed by his teammate Rudy Fernández in an online Instagram meeting with followers.

“Everyone is fine from the team,” said Rudy. “Trey is fully recovered and the whole team is doing very well,” he added, confirming his teammate’s recovery.

On March 12, Real Madrid confirmed that one of his players had been infected with the coronavirus and that all the facilities in his sports city were closed.

The affected was the American Thompkins, one of the players who had most criticized in his networks having to travel to Milan to play a Euroleague game, when in Italy he was already fighting against the COVID-19. Why can’t we play on a neutral site? This virus is serious, so let’s treat it for what it is, please, ”wrote the Real Madrid player before suffering the coronavirus.

Real Madrid asked all players and club staff who had had contact with Thompkins in recent weeks to stay at home with the people with whom they lived. «He caught me with a family of friends who were at home and who have had to stay. They help us carry forty better, “said Rudy.

The Real Madrid player reported that his teammate is fully recovered and has successfully overcome the coronavirus under the continuous supervision of the club’s doctors. .