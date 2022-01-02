Trezeguet’s dubbed “worst dive ever” against Brentford has been mocked by his own supporters.

Trezeguet’s infamous ‘worst dive ever’ against Brentford has been mocked by his own supporters.

Trezeguet, an ASTON VILLA player, made an embarrassing dive against Brentford.

Villa was down 2-1 at the time, and substitute Trezeguet attempted to win a penalty for his team in the dying moments.

@Trezeguet’s dive is embarrassing, to say the least.

However, failing to punish this encourages others to cheat.

For this type of nonsense, the VAR should summon the ref.

BREAVLpic.twitter.comqRh3rjKS0d (hashtag)

He had beaten Mads Bech Sorensen, but threw himself to the ground when he felt Sama Ghoddos’ touch on his back.

Trezeguet screamed in agony and collapsed on the pitch, clutching his face.

Brentford then counterattacked, with Ivan Toney missing a long-range effort.

But that was the game’s final action, and Trezeguet squandered Villa’s final opportunity to get the ball into the box in search of an equaliser.

Several Villa fans were irritated by the incident, which reminded them of Bernado Silva’s easy penalty win against Arsenal on Saturday.

“I’m sick of this in football,” one Aston Villa supporter wrote.

It is despised in my club.

I agree that punishment should be administered after the game.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“Trust me, he’s got the entire fan base and most likely his teammates fuming at him right now,” another added.

“Rather than building another attack, I returned the ball to them by diving.”

“Yes, that was embarrassing,” a third football fan said, “but in fairness, it did not match Bernardo Silva’s artistic impression.”

“Have they evacuated the stadium before the sniper claims anyone else?” said another.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.