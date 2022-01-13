Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, has been called up to the USA football team and could make her debut as early as next month.

Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, has been called up to the USA football team and could make her debut next month.

In February, TRINITY RODMAN could make her first senior appearance for the USA Women’s Football Team.

The daughter of maverick NBA hero Dennis, the Washington Spirit starlet received her first senior call-up to the team’s training camp.

Rodman, 19, will be part of a 25-man USA squad that will train in Texas this month for the country’s first training camp of the year.

The forward, regarded as one of her country’s brightest prospects, could play in the SheBelieves Cup against the Czech Republic, New Zealand, and Iceland.

“(Rodman) was one of the most exciting players in the league this past season, and she proved that she can be impactful at the professional level in the (National Women’s Soccer League),” US head coach Vlatko Adonovski told USA Today.

“She’s still a young player, but we want to expose her to a situation where she can get her feet wet.”

“And hopefully she can continue to develop and show that what she accomplished in the league can be replicated at the international level.”

“Nothing should be rushed.”

We’ll have to wait.”

Rodman, who started playing club soccer at the age of ten, has blossomed into a rising star in the NWSL, the women’s game’s top tier in the United States.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

In 2021, the California native scored five goals and added six assists in 22 games for the Spirit, helping them to their first top-flight Championship title in November.

And it came just two months after Richie Burke, the team’s head coach, was fired after an investigation into allegations of player harassment and abuse.

Rodman, who was 18 at the time, became the youngest player ever to be recruited by a professional US women’s football team in January.

Her outstanding performances earned her the NWSL Rookie of the Year award as well as a US Soccer Young Female Player award.

Rodman is the youngest daughter of NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, who turns 20 in May.

The 60-year-old NBA champion is widely regarded as one of the best power forwards in history.

Three championships with the Chicago Bulls in 1996, 1997, and 1998, as well as two with the Detroit Pistons, are among his career highlights.

Rodman has sparked controversy in recent years due to his well-publicized friendship with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

In 2013, the Chicago Bulls forward was invited to visit North Korea.