Trio of Football League stars to contest a new PFA Player in the Community award

Three Football League players will contest a new PFA Player in the Community award later this season.

Fulham defender Cyrus Christie, Rochdale striker Calvin Andrew and Plymouth midfielder Joel Grant can be revealed as divisional winners in recognition of the community work they do away from the field on behalf of their clubs.

One of them will be announced as overall winner at the EFL Annual Awards Dinner on April 20.

Tuesday is the EFL’s Day of Action which sees all member clubs celebrate community schemes they are committed to across the country every day of the year.

Fulham’s Republic of Ireland international Christie has given an exclusive interview to Sportsmail in which he talks about his tough upbringing in Coventry and the racist abuse he has had to withstand to make it in the professional game.

Talking about his commitment to community work, the 27-year-old said: ‘I get spare time in the afternoon, like all footballers.

‘Doing my community work is better than going home and sleeping.

‘I am lucky there are people out there doing such good work and I have been able to get involved.

‘It’s good to make time for this and I know that other players do similar things.

‘It’s humbling and does put things in perspective. We are blessed to do what we do and we should all give something back when we can.’