Trippier is Newcastle United’s first signing in the Saudi era.

Trippier becomes Newcastle United’s first signing in the Saudi era.

Kieran Trippier joins the Magpies on a two-and-a-half-year deal after leaving Atletico Madrid, where he helped the club win the Spanish La Liga in 2021.

Newcastle United signed English defender Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid in their first transfer under Saudi ownership, the Magpies announced on Friday.

“Newcastle United are delighted to announce the two-and-a-half-year signing of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid!

The English Premier League club said on Twitter, “Welcome, Trippier!”

Trippier, 31, spent two and a half years with Atletico Madrid between 2019 and 2022.

He was instrumental in the team’s victory in the Spanish La Liga title in 2021.

The English international has returned to the Premier League after 86 appearances with Atletico Madrid.

Trippier was a member of Tottenham Hotspur from 2015 to 2019.

The purchase of Newcastle United by Saudi Arabia was approved by the English Premier League in October 2021.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) – Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund – is leading the takeover, which also includes PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports and Media.