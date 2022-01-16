Tristan Wirfs’ Injury Diagnosis Has Been Released

Tristan Wirfs, the All-Pro right tackle for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was injured on the first drive of today’s playoff game.

Wirfs has not returned to the field, though FOX showed the 2020 first-round pick doing some sideline drills.

His ailing ankle has now been diagnosed.

Wirfs has a high-ankle sprain, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, and is unlikely to play again this afternoon.

