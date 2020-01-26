Triumph of Tutberidze: Russian female figure skaters sweep the podium at 2020 European Championship (VIDEO)

Russia’s renowned coach Eteri Tutberidze has celebrated yet another international triumph after three of her skaters swept the podium at the 2020 European Championship in Graz, Austria.

Alena Kostornaia who won the women’s short program a day earlier managed to retain her lead claiming the first ever European title.

The 16-year-old delivered a solid performance on Saturday nailing two gorgeous triple axels in her free program.

A fall on a triple Lutz in the end of her routine slightly affected the final score, but didn’t prevent Kostornaia from finishing first in the tournament.

Alena Kostornaia wins European championship

The skater posted 240.81 points beating the second-placed compatriot Anna Shcherbakova by three points.

Shcherbakova who has also been trained under Tutberidze threw three quad jumps in her Firebird-themed routine, perfectly landing two of them in the beginning of the program.

Beautiful Firebird 🔥 Anna Shcherbakova spins her way to the 🥈 medal at the European Championships!

However, a fall on a quad lutz denied her a chance to win the title, as Shcherbakova took silver with the result of 237.76 points.

One more representative of Tutberidze team Alexandra Trusova was a bit shaky during her quad-riddled performance falling twice during her quad attempts.

Despite making several noticeable errors the 15-year-old debutant of the European championship finished third scoring 225.34 points

Quad queen Trusova lands a beautiful 4T+3T to take the 🥉 at the European Championships!

The continental tournament turned out to be sensational for team Russia, with national skaters winning all four gold medals contested in Austria.

Earlier on Saturday Russian ice-dancing duo Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov created the biggest sensation of the tournament beating reigning European champions and Olympic silver medalists Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron ending their campaign for sixth straight European gold.

Emotions are running high backstage as Victoria and Nikita hold on to the lead by 0.14 points with one final pair to go!

Competition in men’s skating was also award-winning for Russia, with Dmitri Aliev claiming maiden European title. His teammate and debutant of the tournament 16-year-old Artur Danielian sensationally finished second.

Russian pairs produced yet anther golden sweep for Russia occupying all three steps of the European tournament with Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii claiming the coveted gold.