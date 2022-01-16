Troy Aikman Expresses His Dissatisfaction With The Eagles Offense

Today’s Philadelphia Eagles offense has not been entertaining to watch.

On the FOX broadcast, Troy Aikman expressed his dissatisfaction with it.

DeVonta Smith, a wide receiver, has been one of Aikman’s main gripes.

He’s not annoyed by Smith’s performance; in fact, the opposite is true.

Aikman is baffled as to why quarterback Jalen Hurts hasn’t been able to get Smith the ball despite numerous opportunities for the 2021 first-round pick.

According to Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer, “If teams defended Michael Irvin like that, he’d have 10 catches in that first half.”

“Instead, there’s a lot of scheme for not a lot of yardage.”

