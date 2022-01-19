Troy Aikman Makes a Brutally Honest Remark About CeeDee Lamb’s Usage

Troy Aikman Makes A Brutally Honest Remark About CeeDee Lamb’s Use

Troy Aikman may have been disappointed that he was unable to call his beloved Dallas Cowboys’ playoff game against the 49ers, but he was clearly more disappointed with the outcome of the game.

Especially when it came to CeeDee Lamb, the wide receiver.

This week on 96.7 The Ticket, Aikman bemoaned Lamb’s one reception against the 49ers.

Lamb was in single coverage on a lot of plays, he said, and he wondered why they didn’t throw to him more.

Aikman came to the conclusion that Dallas’ coaches, and coaches in general, are too attached to their schemes to take advantage of mismatches.

He claimed that if Hall of Fame wideout Michael Irvin had played the way Lamb did, he would have had 10 receptions by halftime.

“They mixed in some coverage, but CeeDee Lamb received a lot of single coverage.”

I despise going back to (when I was playing) because no one seems to care, but what I see around the league, and it’s not just Dallas; I’ve seen it with a lot of teams, is that a lot of these offenses want to scheme things.

The coordinators, it’s all about scheme… If they’d played us like they played CeeDee Lamb in that game, Michael Irvin would’ve had 10 catches at halftime… The game isn’t that difficult.

Throw the ball to my great wide receiver if a corner is playing him single coverage.

“Most of the time, he’ll win,” Aikman predicted.

