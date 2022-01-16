Troy Aikman Makes An Embarrassingly Honest Admission About The Packers

Troy Aikman Makes a Brutally Honest Statement About The Packers

The Green Bay Packers are ranked No. 1 in the NFL.

In the NFC, Aaron Rodgers’ team is the clear favorite to reach the Super Bowl, according to many fans and analysts.

But don’t include Troy Aikman.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned FOX analyst likes the Packers, but doesn’t think they’re the clear favorite in the NFC right now.

“I don’t think the NFC has a clear frontrunner,” Aikman said.

“I know a lot of people would say Green Bay, but I’ve covered a lot of Packers games, and they’ve faced some pretty bad football teams and come out on top.

I believe that if Aaron Rodgers is not their quarterback, they will lose a lot more games.”

Troy Aikman Has Brutally Honest Admission On The Packers

Troy Aikman Has Brutally Honest Admission On The Packers