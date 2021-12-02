Troy Aikman Opens Up About NFL’Superteams’

On NFL’Superteams, Troy Aikman Expresses His True Feelings
Troy Aikman, the Hall of Fame quarterback, is skeptical of the “Superteam’s” NFL viability.
With the Los Angeles Rams struggling in the middle of the season despite their star power, Aikman spoke out about the “all-star team mentality” in professional football.
Troy Aikman has his doubts that the Rams will get over the hump. 😬https://t.co/6JatD2Znk9
— The Sporting News (@sportingnews) December 1, 2021
Von Miller on the Rams going winless since he arrived: “I’ve still got all the money on the Rams. I’ve still got all the money on the Rams (pass) rush. and I’m really excited to see what we have in the future.”
— Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) December 1, 2021