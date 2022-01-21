Troy Aikman sent the Cowboys yet another message this week.

Troy Aikman, a Dallas Cowboys legend, is still upset about his beloved team’s performance against the 49ers last week.

Aikman had more thoughts on what went wrong on Sunday after lamenting the team’s poor use of star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb this week.

In a recent radio interview, Aikman expressed his disappointment in his team’s failure to win a playoff game.

Aikman stated that being eliminated in the first round renders the season as meaningless as those experienced by the league’s worst teams.

Some stray bullets in his statement landed on the Jets and Jaguars.

“At the end of the day, if you don’t do anything in the postseason, you’re no different than the Jacksonville Jaguars or the New York Jets,” Aikman said.