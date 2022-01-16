Troy Aikman’s Honest Admission Is Met With Reaction From The Sports Media

The Sports Media Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Sincere Admittance
Troy Aikman, a FOX analyst, is displeased with having to call the Eagles-Bucs playoff game on Sunday afternoon.
Joe Buck mentioned the next game (Cowboys-49ers), and Aikman expressed his desire to call it.
“It’s going to be a fantastic game,” Aikman predicted.
“I think a lot of people would like to call that game, but I think it’ll be a lot of fun.”
