Troy Aikman’s net worth is unknown.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback TROY Aikman.

He left the Cowboys after 12 seasons in 2000.

Troy Aikman was a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

He was born in California and played for the University of Oklahoma Sooners from 1984 to 1985 before moving on to the UCLA Bruins in 1986.

Aikman has a net worth of (dollar)60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In 1989, Aikman was drafted by the NFL Dallas Cowboys after playing for the Oklahoma Sooners and UCLA Bruins.

In 1993, 1994, and 1996, he won three Super Bowl titles and was named Super Bowl MVP in 1992.

After retiring in 2000, Aikman was named to the Pro Bowl six times and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

He’s now working for Fox as a sportscaster.

He and former Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach were also co-owners of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series racing team Hall of Fame Racing.

Aikman was a part-time owner of the San Diego Padres in Major League Baseball.

Troy Aikman has been married twice, despite being named the most eligible bachelor in Dallas.

Rhonda Worthey, a former Cowboys publicist, was previously married to Aikman.

In January of 2011, the couple divorced after marrying in the year 2000.

Alexa Marie Aikman and Jordan Ashley Aikman are Aikman and Rhonda’s two daughters.

Jordan and Alexa were born in 2001 and 2002, respectively.

In 2017, Aikman married Catherine Mooty, a fashionista and businesswoman.

