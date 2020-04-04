Troy Deeney launches extraordinary defence of Aston Villa star Grealish for breaking lockdown

Troy Deeney has extraordinarily leapt to the defence of Jack Grealish after the Aston Villa star broke lockdown rules for a party – just hours after telling people to stay inside.

Villa skipper Grealish, 24, was forced to apologise earlier this week after admitting to flouting the government’s guidelines on the lockdown to attend a late-night party at the flat of former team-mate Ross McCormack.

Grealish was pictured after leaving the penthouse apartment, where he crashed his £70,000 Range Rover and damaged two parked cars, and he has since issued a grovelling apology on social media.

Reports this week also suggested that Grealish will also face a £150,000 fine from the West Midlands club for his actions, but Watford captain Deeney has taken Grealish’s side in the matter and has blamed mixed messages from the government for the incident.

Speaking on YouTube channel The United Stand, Deeney said: ‘Jack is my dude. Jack is my guy man, nice kid, unfortunately plays for that team that we don’t talk about. But Jack is my guy.

‘Do you know what it showed to me, in a bigger conversation, this is what happens when you force people to do stuff for clubs. So him putting that video out, that’s not him doing that.

‘The second video of him and you hear him going, “I’m sorry”, that’s him, because he’s saying he messed up there. This is it when it comes to social media now, clubs going: ”Post this, do that, do this, do that”.

‘Genuinely if you’re a young person – and when I say this it’s not right – if you’re a young person, you are literally going, based off everything you’ve been told, “This virus doesn’t really affect me, I’m fit and healthy I’m gonna go out”.

‘It’s not the right way to think, I don’t think like that, but I can understand people that do. Until it affects home, why are you going to change?’

He continued: ‘It’s a growth thing. I don’t envy being, what is he, 24? 25? I can’t think how old Jack is now off the top of my head. Making money, got no kids, what’s he going to do? Sit in the yard on his own?

‘Me at 25, you think this is stopping me from going out? Are you mad? And I had kids, but that’s just my mentality of how I was. So I just think he’s been irresponsible, he knows he’s been irresponsible, but I also think he’s a kid man.

‘In football it’s: “How dare you?” You make money, people watch you, people look up to you – but we didn’t ask for this, we didn’t ask for people to look up to us. We understand and appreciate the responsibility, but we’re going to make mistakes you know.’

Deeney also deflected the attention off Grealish by launching an attack on Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

The England international left self-isolation before lockdown was enforced to have a kickabout, and Deeney has questioned why he did not face a similar level of scrutiny.

‘Not just with him [Grealish] but young people in general – do you think he’s the only one out? Mason Mount, the first week of it, he’s at Power League. And that went under the radar, no-one hammering him.

‘He ain’t being forced to come out and do big apologies, he just went, “Ah should have done better sorry”.’