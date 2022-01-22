Troy Deeney: Wayne Rooney should avoid the Everton job… but football is devoid of logic.

WOULD YOU TELL WAYNE ROONEY not to touch the manager’s job at Everton if he worked in any other industry?

This is a club that used to have a distinct identity, used to overachieve, and was widely admired within football, including by myself.

However, in the six years since Farhad Moshiri purchased the Toffees, it has felt as if they have been throwing enough mud at the wall in the hopes that some of it sticks.

Their player and manager recruitment has been both costly and haphazard.

So where is the plan in having Sam Allardyce one year and Marco Silva the next?

Given his Liverpool ties, his defensive style, and the fact that he inherited an unbalanced squad assembled by several managers, Rafa Benitez was always a strange appointment.

Football, on the other hand, is not a rational enterprise.

To any other industry, it’s a case of chalk and cheese.

Wayne Rooney, a lifelong Everton supporter and street footballer, is the subject of our conversation.

And we’re talking about Everton, the People’s Club, and the possibility of appointing “one of their own” to help the club turn things around.

Rooney is one of my favorite players.

I recall being at school and seeing this 16-year-old kid — who was only three years my junior — score a worldie on his league debut against Arsenal’s Invincibles.

Then he ripped it up at Euro 2004, before joining Manchester United and scoring a hat-trick on his debut.

I recall watching his television show, ‘Wayne Rooney’s Street Striker.’

He’d chip balls into skips, then have them dropped from first-floor windows, which he’d control out of the air.

That’s exactly what we’d do.

Some are surprised that Rooney, now 36, is doing such an outstanding job in his first managerial job, in the most difficult of circumstances, with Derby in administration, a massive points deduction, and players being sold.

However, I had a feeling he’d end up in management.

I don’t know Wayne very well, but I believe he is one of those people who must have football in his life.

He thrives in the locker room, the intensity, and the craziness of professional sports.

I believe he would be lost without it.

So, if he is offered the Everton job, he will, without a doubt, accept it.

His stock is currently at an all-time high, and rightly so, but this is a once-in-a-lifetime chance.

Everton has always been a club with which I’ve had a strong affinity.

