Troy Deeney: Wayne Rooney should avoid the Everton job… but football is devoid of logic.

If Wayne Rooney worked in any other industry, you’d tell him not to touch the Everton manager’s job with a bargepole.

This is a club that used to have a distinct identity, used to overachieve, and was widely admired within football, including by myself.

However, in the six years since Farhad Moshiri purchased the Toffees, it has felt as if they have been flinging enough mud at the wall in the hopes that some of it sticks.

Their player and manager recruitment has been costly and haphazard.

Where is the plan in that? One year it was Sam Allardyce, the next year it was Marco Silva.

Given his Liverpool ties, his defensive style, and the fact that he inherited an unbalanced squad assembled by several managers, Rafa Benitez was always an odd choice.

Football, on the other hand, is not a rational enterprise.

In any other industry, it’s like chalk and cheese.

Wayne Rooney, a lifelong Evertonian and street footballer, is the subject of our discussion.

And we’re talking about Everton, the People’s Club, and the possibility of appointing “one of their own” to help the club turn things around.

Rooney is one of my favorite actors.

I recall being at school and seeing this 16-year-old kid — who was only three years my junior — score a worldie on his league debut against Arsenal’s Invincibles.

Then he ripped it up at Euro 2004, before joining Manchester United and scoring a hat-trick on his debut.

I recall watching his television show, ‘Wayne Rooney’s Street Striker.’

He’d chip balls into skips, then have them dropped out of first-floor windows, which he’d control out of the air.

That’s exactly what we’d do.

Some are surprised that Rooney, now 36, is doing such a good job in his first managerial job, in the most difficult of circumstances, with Derby in administration, a massive points deduction, and players being sold.

However, I had a feeling he’d end up in management.

I don’t know Wayne well, but I believe he is one of those people who must have football in his life.

He thrives in the dressing room, the intensity, and the craziness of professional sports.

Without all of that, I think he’d be lost.

So, if the Everton job comes up, he’ll take it without hesitation.

His stock is currently at an all-time high, and rightfully so, but this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Everton is a club with which I’ve always identified strongly and for which I have great affection.

