Truck drivers silently rule America’s highways as protective orders force millions to stay at home

Truck drivers are very happy that they work from home.

Since the corona virus caused US state governments to keep 95% of Americans at home, traffic in major urban areas has decreased.

This means less traffic for truck drivers, more time to spend at home and – because drivers are paid after the mile and not after the hour – more money in their pockets.

While the coronavirus pandemic is shaking everyday life, many of us have seen unexpected nuggets about what happens when 95% of America stays at home. The oppressive smog from Los Angeles has disappeared. The demand for puzzles is increasing. And everyone has mysteriously become a bread baker.

Dan Spurling, a truck driver, has experienced another unexpected way out of the pandemic: no traffic.

“Ironically, the outbreak has had a positive impact on my job,” Spurling told Business Insider. “The more things shut down, the easier my job is.”

Spurling transports goods to the federal government in the Seattle area, where traffic has halved since the pandemic kept students and many workers at home. A trip for Spurling, which typically takes over an hour, now takes about 31 minutes.

Aerial view of light traffic at Interchange 210, 134 and 110 on March 30, 2020 in Pasadena, California.

David McNew / Getty Images

This decrease in traffic can be observed in the United States, according to the American Transportation Research Institute.

In Los Angeles’ interchange on I-710 and I-105 in the third week of March, the truck accelerated around 5 p.m. jumped from 29 mph in 2019 to 46 mph this year. Truck speeds at the I-290 and I-90 / I-94 intersections in Chicago have more than doubled to 24 mph, while speeds at Atlanta’s “Spaghetti Junction” almost quadrupled over the same period.

“It makes our work so much easier to bring loads to stores because we don’t have to deal with traffic jams at all times of the day,” truck driver Rayne Okami told Business Insider.

The corona virus has overturned many parts of truck drivers’ daily lives in good and bad ways. Some of the rest areas where they normally park are closed, along with essential grocery options. One of their most hated security laws was first resolved at the national level as deliveries to grocery stores and hospitals became more frequent and urgent.

Truck speeds

American Transportation Research Institute; Andy Kiersz / Business Insider

But the decrease in traffic along with the suddenly low diesel costs as fewer Americans drive means serious savings for truck drivers and the relief of big headaches. Truck drivers are paid per mile and not per hour. Less time during rush hour means more money.

“There is no traffic in these important markets,” David Broering, president of NFI’s non-asset trucking sector, told Business Insider. “Truck drivers spend less time on the same route and achieve better average speeds, which means better use of assets.”

For some office-based Americans, it was an unexpected benefit to work from home during the virus pandemic. Truck drivers like Spurling hope that employees will still get this benefit when it is all over.

“Hopefully some companies will see that they can still work with remote workers and get the unnecessary vehicles off the road,” said Spurling.

