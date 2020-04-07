‘Truly sorry’: Liverpool shamed into REVERSING staff pay decision during coronavirus crisis

Liverpool have reversed their decision to place some non-playing staff on furlough leave during the Covid-19 crisis, saying they are “truly sorry” after widespread anger that the club would be resorting to taking government money.

The Premier League leaders announced at the weekend that some staff would be placed on temporary leave due to the coronavirus pandemic which has caused sports leagues the world over to be suspended.

Under the decision, the staff members affected would have received 80 percent of their salaries through a UK government scheme while Liverpool would have paid the remaining 20 percent.

However, the decision was met with a huge backlash from fans, former players and the media over claims that the club – who announced in February that turnover had increased to £533 million (US$650 million), with pre-tax profits at £42 million – were making use of the government’s emergency coronavirus scheme when their coffers were seemingly so full.

The anger that the step went against the club’s supposed traditions seems to have forced a humiliating climbdown as Liverpool announced on Monday they would no longer be taking the step.

“We believe we came to the wrong conclusion last week to announce that we intended to apply to the Coronavirus Retention Scheme and furlough staff due to the suspension of the Premier League football calendar, and are truly sorry for that,” a statement from chief executive officer Peter Moore read.

#LFC chief executive officer Peter Moore has issued the following letter to supporters. https://t.co/QB30hZJX9T — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) April 6, 2020

In initially resorting to government funds to cover staff salaries, Liverpool followed in the footsteps of fellow Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle, Norwich and Bournemouth.

However, major rivals including Manchester City and Manchester United both announced they would not be furloughing staff during the crisis, before Liverpool ultimately opted to reverse course.