Trump confirms that American FBI agent Robert Levinson is likely dead in Iran

Former FBI agent Robert Levinson, who disappeared under mysterious circumstances in 2007, has died in Iranian detention, his family said: AFP

Trump has admitted that retired FBI agent Robert Levinson, who is now believed to be dead in Iran, is “not looking good.”

In a press conference held by the Coronavirus Task Force on Wednesday evening, the president said he believed the American had died in custody.

Mr. Levinson disappeared from Iran in 2007 during an unauthorized CIA mission. Government officials initially claimed that he was traveling in person, but six years later, officials admitted that it was government business.

‘It does not look good. We feel terrible for the family, ”said Trump.

He added that Iran has not yet confirmed Mr. Levinson’s death.

Trump’s comments came an hour after Mr. Levinson’s family released a statement.

“We recently received information from US officials who led both them and us to conclude that our wonderful husband and father died in Iranian detention. We don’t know when or how he died, just that it was before the COVID 19 pandemic, ”they said in a statement.

“It is impossible to describe our pain. Our family will spend the rest of our lives without the most amazing man we have ever known, a new reality that we cannot imagine. His grandchildren will never meet him. You will only know him through the stories we tell them. “

“Those who are responsible for what happened to Bob Levinson, including those in the United States government who have left him repeatedly for years, will ultimately receive justice for what they have done. We will spend the rest of our lives taking care of it, and the Iranian regime needs to know that we will not go away. We expect US officials and officials around the world to continue to urge Iran to seek Bob’s return and to ensure that the Iranian officials involved are held accountable. ‘

The family thanked the Trump administration for their support in trying to return Levinson home and called the former agent an “American hero”.

“Bob Levinson was a really remarkable person – the best husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend you could ask for. He was an American hero – a true patriot, and his compassion and kindness knew no bounds, ”said the family. “We will miss his warmth, humor and wisdom, but most of all we will miss the deep and unconditional love he had for each of us. It will never be forgotten – we will take care of it. “

