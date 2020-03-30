Trump ‘is considering quarantine in New York’

United States President Donald Trump said he was considering quarantining New York to slow the spread of the corona virus.

“We would like to see [it] quarantined because it’s a hotspot, “he told reporters.” I’m thinking about it. “

He spoke when confirmed cases in the state rose to more than 52,000 with at least 728 deaths.

However, state governor Andrew Cuomo said he had not discussed such measures with the president.

“I didn’t speak to him about quarantine,” he told reporters shortly after speaking to Mr. Trump on the phone.

“I didn’t have these conversations,” he added. “I don’t even know what that means.”

Banner image with the words “More about Coronavirus”



banner

The state of New York has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the United States.

Before going to visit a Navy hospital ship in Virginia, Trump said, “New Jersey [and] Certain parts of Connecticut “could also be quarantined as part of the measures.

“We may not have to do it, but there is a possibility that we will eventually quarantine – at short notice [for] two weeks, “he said.

But Mr. Cuomo, who was holding a daily press conference at the time of Mr. Trump’s comments, expressed concern about the idea.

“I don’t know how that can be legally enforceable,” he said. “And from a medical point of view, I don’t know what you would achieve.”

“But I can tell you that I don’t even like the sound,” he added. “I don’t even understand what it is, I don’t like the sound.”



The New York governor expressed concern about the idea of ​​a quarantine

Mr. Trump did not disclose any further details about what a quarantine would look like in New York or other hard-hit US cities.

With more than 1,700 virus-related deaths, the death toll in the United States is still lower than in Italy and China. But there are virus hotspots in New York, New Orleans and Detroit.

The number of cases confirmed worldwide has exceeded 600,000, according to the latest information from Johns Hopkins University.