Trump reappoints John Ratcliffe as director of the National Intelligence Service

President Trump announced late Friday that he would appoint Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) as his next director of national intelligence. This despite the withdrawal of the former Texas prosecutor last year.

Ratcliffe, a major Trump donor, stepped down from the nomination process in July 2019 and blamed the unfair media coverage. But The Daily Beast reported that before Racliffe announced his retirement, an email that revealed his alleged involvement in a controversial whistleblowing case found his way to the White House.

On Friday, Trump tweeted that he had “completed [the]Process earlier, “but” John wanted to wait for the IG report to finish, “an obvious reference to the Inspector General’s report of how the FBI handled its counterintelligence investigation of Trump campaign employees.

“John is an outstanding man of great talent!” he wrote.

Just last week, Trump appointed the U.S. Ambassador to Germany and long-time Trumpworld loyalist Richard Grenell, who has no intelligence experience, to his acting DNI. A former intelligence official told The Daily Beast at the time that the announcement was “blindsided” by career officials in the office of the director of the National Intelligence Service.

Ratcliffe, who has little experience with national security, faces a difficult confirmation process. His nomination last year met with rapid opposition from the Senate Democrats and lukewarm support from the main Republicans.

Richard Burr, chairman of the Senate Secret Service, told White House officials that Ratcliffe, an outspoken supporter of the president, was too partisan. The New York Times reported. In the Senate, Senate Minority President Chuck Schumer called him “a three-term Congressman who speaks on TV of the President’s feeling of participation and partiality.”

Even though there is little chance that Ratcliffe will be confirmed by the Senate, his nomination enables Grenell to continue to serve as law professor at the University of Texas, Stephen Vladeck, after March 11 pointed out on Twitter, Federal law also provides that an incumbent DNI can remain in place for another 210 days after the Senate has rejected a nomination or the candidate has withdrawn.

The story goes on

Grenell was brought in last week to replace incumbent DNI Joseph Maguire, whom Trump reportedly replaced with the infidelity of one of Maguire’s aides. The adjutant had informed the House Intelligence Committee that Russia would intervene again in Trump’s favor.

After former DNI Dan Coats announced his resignation last summer, Trump tweeted that he intended to nominate Ratcliffe to replace him. This surprised the White House staff who had not checked the congressman. The Washington Post reported.

Ratcliffe, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, had been a vocal critic of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, picking up text messages between FBI agents Lisa Page and Peter Strzok as evidence of FBI bias. He even claimed to have seen texts between the two that indicated the existence of a “secret society” working against Trump – an easily exposed conspiracy theory that he was widely involved in spreading.

But Ratcliffe’s nomination fell apart in just a few weeks. An investigation by The Washington Post found that he had beautified how many immigrants he had rounded up as a US lawyer in one day. Another investigation found that he beautified his national security identification cards by claiming that he had followed two major terrorist cases, although court records showed he was not involved.

His retirement in July 2019 caused Trump to complain that he was treated unfairly.

“Instead of going through months of slander and defamation, I told John how miserable it would be for him and his family to deal with these people,” Trump said at the time. “So John decided to stay in Congress, where he represented the people of Texas and our country so well.”

Trump said last year that it didn’t bother him that Ratcliffe lacked a lot of national security expertise. “I think he would have learned it very quickly,” he said.

