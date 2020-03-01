Trump tries to calm the fear of viruses after the first death on US soil

President Donald Trump urged the Americans not to panic about the novel corona virus on Saturday after the first death on US soil was confirmed, even though France reinforced its security measures by canceling all mass meetings.

The virus has now spread to 61 countries around the world, prompting the World Health Organization to raise its risk assessment to the highest level.

More than 2,900 people worldwide have been killed and nearly 86,000 infected since it was first discovered in the central Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of last year.

The rapid spread across China’s borders last week has caused stock markets to plummet to their lowest level since the global financial crisis of 2008 because of fears that the disease could destroy the global economy.

However, global attention shifted to the United States on Saturday after Washington State authorities on the west coast confirmed the first death on American soil – and President Donald Trump hastily convened a press conference to address fears.

“We have taken the most aggressive measures to deal with the corona virus,” Trump told White House reporters.

“Our country is prepared for all circumstances. (…) There is no need to panic at all.”

The death occurred in King County, Washington, which includes Seattle, a city of over 700,000 people.

The victim was not identified immediately.

“We’ll see more cases,” Health Minister Alex Azar said at the press conference.

“But it’s important to remember that the vast majority of people who contract the novel coronavirus experience mild to moderate symptoms.”

– France imposes new security measures –

Although the vast majority of infections have occurred in China, more cases are registered outside the country every day. South Korea, Italy and Iran have become hotspots.

The United States has imposed new restrictions on anyone who has traveled to Iran in the past two weeks. It also urged Americans not to visit the most affected areas in Italy and South Korea.

The story goes on

With the virus spreading rapidly in some countries, France canceled all gatherings of 5,000 or more people on Saturday to stem the outbreak of the corona virus.

France’s recent restrictions came after 16 new cases were confirmed on Saturday, bringing the country’s total to 73.

The Paris Half Marathon on Sunday and an agricultural symposium were among the events.

South Korea, which has the most infected people outside of China, reported the biggest surge in new cases on Saturday. 813 additional patients were confirmed, which corresponds to a total of 3,150.

Italy, the hotspot of the outbreak in Europe, also reported an increase in new cases on Saturday. The number of infections exceeded 1,000 and the number of fatalities rose by eight to 29.

The epidemic has spread to sub-Saharan Africa in recent days, and Qatar and Ecuador confirmed their first cases on Saturday.

– Chinese economy hit –

Official data released in China on Saturday showed the extent of the damage done to the world’s second largest economy. Manufacturing activity fell to its lowest level since the key industries came to a standstill under drastic containment measures.

China’s National Statistics Bureau said the auto and specialty equipment industries have been hit hard.

Authorities in China have taken drastic steps to curb the virus, curb human movement, temporarily shut down factories across the country, and quarantine central Hubei province, an important industrial region where the epidemic first occurred in December.

Other global events have been disrupted by the epidemic, and the United States has postponed an Association of Southeast Asian Nations regional summit to be held in Las Vegas next month.

“This is not a time to panic. It is time to be prepared – fully prepared,” said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

– South Korean cases –

South Korea’s epidemic focuses on the fourth-largest city, Daegu, whose streets have been largely deserted for days, apart from long lines in the few shops with masks on sale.

Three women in the Daegu region died of the disease, increasing the national toll to 17, the authorities said on Saturday.

South Korea’s total is expected to increase further as more than 210,000 members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus are examined, a secret entity that is often accused of being a cult associated with approximately half of the country’s cases.

burs-sst / acb