Trump’s Fox News Cabinet tells him the coronavirus crisis is over

During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump’s decisions and viewpoints appeared to have been influenced by the unofficial advisors he valued most: Fox News Primetime Hosts.

After downplaying the virus threat for weeks, as many in Fox News did, the president took it seriously last month after Tucker Carlson personally confronted him before giving an on-air monologue, in which he said Action called. Elsewhere, Fox stars have been the primary driver of Trump’s relentless promotion of an unproven antimalarial drug as a panacea against COVID-19.

And in the past few days, the president has apparently received his latest coronavirus briefing from Fox News. This time the pandemic was over and it was time to continue.

During Tuesday night’s prime time, Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham were in step as they telegraphed a message to Trump that the pandemic threat was overrated, the death toll had increased, and the US was already on the flip side of the curve.

Carlson, who received high praise for his “admirable” early reporting on coronaviruses, began his show by explaining that the crisis “may be over” and found that health systems across the country have not nearly collapsed – except into one Handful of places. “

“Patients do not die alone in the emergency room and doctors are too overwhelmed to treat them,” he said. “That was the concern. It happens in other countries, it doesn’t happen here. Thank God for that. “

There have been numerous reports and testimonials from healthcare workers that have expressed horror at the conditions in crowded hospitals and the strain on both medical staff and patients. There has also been a lot of reporting on how many patients die from the disease alone and separately from family members and friends.

Despite nearly 13,000 deaths in the United States and at least 400,000 confirmed cases where parts of the country have not yet had the worst impact from the outbreak, Carlson has called for a quick lifting of social distancing restrictions to boost the economy and has made downward corrections to coronavirus Models as the main reason.

“Before we go on and change our lives and our country forever, it’s fair to ask about the numbers, the numbers we acted on for the first time, that turned out to be completely wrong,” raged the Fox star . “How did you screw it up so thoroughly? It’s a fair question. “

Adjustments to the expected death toll in some models – which showed up to 240,000 American deaths weeks ago – are largely due to the widespread adoption of socially distant policies and the assumption that school and business closings will continue through summer. Even with all of this in mind, the models still predict around 80,000 deaths.

Even so, Carlson has been pushing the President to ignore medical expertise and rapidly advance economic activity in recent days.

“Is there a single person who sincerely expects the corona virus itself to end up hurting more people than the harm we do in our response? Probably not, ”he said Monday night. “Mass unemployment will almost certainly do far more harm to the average family, including physical harm, than this disease.”

Carlson has also opposed the leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, resisted, who urged Americans to accept social distancing to smooth the curve. Carlson called it “confusing” that the United States allowed medical “experts” to make political decisions, and claimed last week that Fauci was proposing “national suicide” by promoting aggressive social detachment. “We should never let someone like this rule this country,” he said.

Brit Hume, a senior analyst with Fox News, who recently spearheaded right-wing coronavirus deaths, has also joined the chorus of Fox Stars agitating against medical expertise. The official number of COVID 19 deaths had increased, he told Carlson on Tuesday evening.

“DR. Birx said tonight at the White House briefing that all deaths from people who died from coronavirus are counted as if the person died from coronavirus,” said Hume. “Now we all know that that’s not true. “

“And if everyone is automatically classified when it is determined that they have COVID-19, as COVID-19 death, we will suffer a very large number of deaths this way, and we will probably not have an accurate count of the actual ones Total number of deaths, ”he added.

Aside from the fact that flu deaths – which Trump and Fox numbers have always used as a benchmark for downplaying the pandemic – are being followed in exactly the same way and that the coronavirus disproportionately affects people with pre-conditions, it is actually far more likely that they will COVID -19 deaths have been underestimated.

Hannity started its show on Tuesday night saying that there is “a lot of good news” surrounding the pandemic, and has indicated revised downward death estimates to indicate that normal economic activity should resume soon.

In a phone interview with the president, Hannity, who served as the unofficial Trump advisor and confidant, found that “the cure couldn’t be worse than the problem” and nudged the president to reveal when he would reverse social distancing would guidelines.

“I would like to open with a big bang, a beautiful country and just open it,” Trump said, adding, “We are looking at two concepts. We are looking at the concept where you open sections and we are also looking at the concept of where You open everything. “

In one Wednesday morning tweetTrump further indicated that he wanted to end the restrictions “sooner rather than later”, adding that the “horror” of the corona virus “must be quickly forgotten” and predicted that the economy would become “BOOM”.

However, Laura Ingraham was possibly the most aggressive among her prime-time counterparts when she openly urged Trump to view the pandemic threat as completely neutralized.

Ingraham claimed that the experts were “wrong” with their modeling and had excessively panicked the Americans. He repeated Carlson by rebelling against medical officials, claiming that this pandemic should “make us less willing to rely on the same experts to determine when and how we should reopen our economy. “

“We didn’t vote for doctors,” said Ingraham, who recently sat with the president to announce the unproven coronavirus drug hydroxychloroquine. “We voted for a political leadership that sees the big picture. That means the whole picture of America. “

She continued pounding this message on her Twitter account on Wednesday.

Tucker Carlson wants to use both options for corona virus

“At some point the President Dr. Fauci and Birx and say we open on May 1st. ” She wrote on Wednesday morning. “Give me your best guidance on protocols, but we can no longer deny our people their basic freedoms.”

“America has to work again,” said Ingraham boomed in another tweet. “‘Experts’ were wrong about a factor of 30 in the event of death and now want to dictate when we will open again.”

While Trump’s Fox News cabinet declares the crisis to be over, the brass of the network is still taking the pandemic seriously and implementing strict social distancing guidelines for its employees. In a memo sent out last week, Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News, announced that the company would distribute thermometers to all key employees, and suggested the use of face masks for everyone who comes to one of Fox’s offices had to. Scott also said Fox is targeting May 4 as a possible return date for employees who are currently telecommuting.

And when the biggest stars of Fox News tried to convince the president to give up social distancing altogether, one of Trump’s own health officials blamed the network’s faux-populist manipulation of expert data and projections.

“Physical distancing is incredibly important – think of the projections,” deputy health minister Brett Giroir told Fox & Friends on Wednesday. “I’ve seen people twist so badly that it wouldn’t be so bad, and we didn’t have to do it. It’s a complete misinterpretation. The death estimate is the result of the fact that we are the President, the Vice Presidents and the Task Force listened. “

“I want to emphasize the point, there is a light at the end of the tunnel, but don’t hold your foot – don’t take your foot off the gas,” Giroir continued. “Because we really need to continue this effort, because we could see another peak, a second peak, a third peak if people don’t do the physical distance or think it’s all over.”

“It’s not over yet.”

