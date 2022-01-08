Tuanzebe, a former Manchester United player, has completed a loan to Napoli after failing to earn a starting spot under new Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard.

Axel Tuanzebe will join Napoli for the remainder of the season, according to Manchester United.

Tuanzebe, 24, had been on loan at Aston Villa, but since Steven Gerrard replaced Dean Smith, he has struggled for game time.

This season, the United defender played nine Premier League games on loan for Villa, all of which were under Dean Smith’s management.

Tuanzebe has only played eight minutes of competitive football since Gerrard arrived at Villa Park.

Both United and Tuanzebe will be hoping that he gets more game time and experience at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Italy.

Tuanzebe has now been registered by Napoli, and he will be eligible to make his debut against Sampdoria on Wednesday.

According to Fabrizio Romano of Fabrizio Romano, Napoli will pay United a £500,000 loan fee, with an additional £500k in bonuses possible.

Tuanzebe has played for England’s youth teams at a variety of levels and is regarded as a versatile centre-back.

Despite the fact that he has been at Manchester United since he was EIGHT years old, he has yet to break into the first team.

Despite being short at the week in recent weeks, the Red Devils have decided to send him to Italy rather than call him back.

Victor Lindelof recently tested positive for Covid-19 and Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly are currently injured.

As a result, Phil Jones has been recalled to the starting lineup for Monday’s game against the Wolves, his first in nearly two years.

Jones delivered an outstanding performance, earning praise and a call to return to the England squad.

Ralf Rangnick’s team now has back-to-back league and cup games against Aston Villa.

