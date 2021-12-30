Tuanzebe is set to leave United, Araujo is a target, Martial is set to join Sevilla, and Neville slams Cristiano Ronaldo.

MAN UTD are reportedly on the lookout for a new centre-back in January and have expressed interest in Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo.

Gary Neville slammed Cristiano Ronaldo after he stormed down the tunnel after Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle.

Former United teammate Neville chastised the Portuguese star for not clapping the away fans during the match at St James’ Park, something he believes all United players should do.

After meeting with the new manager, Anthony Martial has requested to leave United, but the club has reportedly turned down a loan offer from Sevilla.

The Frenchman has not been a regular this season, and manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that he is looking for a new challenge.

But, according to Rangnick, no bid has been made for the Monaco star, so he will most likely have to stay at Old Trafford.

On the pitch, United were dreadful, only managing a 1-1 draw against Newcastle.

On our live blog, we’ll keep you up to date on all the latest Manchester United transfer news, updates, and rumors…

Edinson Cavani is vying for a starting spot as Manchester United look to move up to sixth place with a win against Burnley tonight at Old Trafford.

After persuading Ralf Rangnick not to start him, Cavani scored United’s point-saver in Monday’s 1-1 draw at Newcastle.

“He didn’t feel comfortable to play from the start because he didn’t know how fit he was,” interim coach Rangnick explained.

Mason Greenwood’s spot is in jeopardy this evening after the striker’s successful 45-minute return from injury.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are considered serious contenders for the signing of Barcelona’s star defender Ronald Araujo.

According to reports, the Uruguayan’s release clause is worth £168 million.

However, it is believed that Barcelona is having difficulty convincing him to extend his contract beyond the summer of 2023.

Borussia Dortmund could offer Erling Haaland, who has long been regarded as United’s main target for next summer, a double-pay offer to stay.

Real Madrid and Manchester City are also interested in acquiring the goal machine.

Ousmane Dembele, a France winger who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, has turned down a new Barca contract.

The Red Devils appeared to be dead set on keeping goalkeeper Dean Henderson next month.

Tottenham is one of the clubs linked with David de Gea’s disgruntled backup goalkeeper.

Finally, despite the fact that Axel Tuanzebe is currently on loan at Aston Villa, Napoli is interested in signing him.

Maguire and Varane both have Rangnick’s support.

Despite their dismal performance against… Ralf Rangnick will stick by his struggling centre backs Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane.

