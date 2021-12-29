Tuanzebe is set to leave United, Araujo is a target, Martial is set to join Sevilla, and Neville SLAMS Cristiano Ronaldo.

In January, Manchester United are said to be on the lookout for a new centre-back, with Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo being a target.

Gary Neville slammed Cristiano Ronaldo after he stormed down the tunnel after Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle.

Former United teammate Neville chastised the Portuguese star for not clapping the away fans during the match at St James’ Park, something he believes all United players should do.

Following talks with the new manager, Anthony Martial has requested to leave United, but the club has reportedly turned down a loan offer from Sevilla.

This season, the Frenchman has not been a regular, and manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that he is looking for a new challenge.

However, according to Rangnick, no bid has been made for the Monaco star, so he will most likely have to stay at Old Trafford.

On the pitch, United were dreadful as they escaped Newcastle with a 1-1 draw that was barely deserved.

On the pitch, United were dreadful as they escaped Newcastle with a 1-1 draw that was barely deserved.

Araujo gives the Red Devils a boost.

After a contract standoff, Manchester United may make a move for Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo.

As one of Barcelona’s few bright lights this season, the Uruguayan superstar has a £168 million release clause.

United believe they have a chance to sign the 22-year-old, according to reports today.

Barcelona is thought to have made little progress in convincing Araujo to extend his contract beyond 2023.

Ralf Rangnick, the interim manager at Old Trafford, is said to be a big fan of El Nacional.

Spurs would be turned down by United.

If Spurs try to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson next month, they will fail.

Ralf Rangnick, United’s interim manager, is said to have turned down Henderson’s exit request.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the goalkeeper is considering leaving permanently because he is fed up with being second best to David de Gea.

Lindelof expresses gratitude to his supporters.

After a dreadful December, Victor Lindeloff has provided Manchester United fans with a positive update.

After clutching his chest and complaining of discomfort during Sweden’s win over Norwich, the 27-year-old captain was fitted with a heart monitor.

Lindelof returned to United training but was quickly weakened by the coronavirus.

Prior to his Covid isolation, the defender and his wife Maja were admitted to the hospital after Francis, their youngest son, contracted viral meningitis.

And now that Lindelof is recovering from his bout of Covid at home, he’s checked…

