Tuanzebe left Villa because of the rivalry with Liverpool that arose after Gerrard’s arrival, according to his agent.

Tuanzebe left Villa because the rivalry with Liverpool erupted after Gerrard’s arrival, according to his agent.

Manchester United’s rivalry with Steven Gerrard’s former club Liverpool ‘came to life,’ so AXEL TUANZEBE left Aston Villa.

Dimitri, the player’s brother and agent, claims that it limited the defender’s playing time at Villa Park.

In November, Gerrard was named as Dean Smith’s successor, and he only gave Tuanzebe eight minutes on the pitch.

The 24-year-old has now joined Napoli on loan from Manchester United.

Gerrard, a Liverpool legend, has had a good start to his first job in the Premier League, but it hasn’t included United academy product Tuanzebe.

Now, in an interview with ESPN, Dimitri has hinted that there were underlying reasons for his brother’s lack of playing time this season.

“When it comes to Axel’s time at Villa, I have a lot of mixed emotions,” he explained.

“Axel didn’t decide to leave until it became clear that he wasn’t the manager’s first-choice centre-back and the Napoli offer was very appealing.”

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

“He is well-liked by the fans because he was a key figure in Villa’s promotion to the Premier League from the Championship, where he was one of the key players.”

“However, it felt as if the rivalry between Man United and Liverpool came to life following the arrival of Steven Gerrard at Villa Park.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, Axel was very interested in staying at Villa because he enjoys the fans and the city of Birmingham.

“But he also has a career that he can only build and reach his full potential in a fair environment.”

Tuanzebe was on loan at Villa for nine Premier League games this season, all of which he played under Dean Smith.

According to Fabrizio Romano of Fabrizio Romano, Napoli will pay United a £500,000 loan fee, with an additional £500k in bonuses possible.

Tuanzebe has represented England at various levels of youth football and is regarded as a versatile centre-back.

For the most up-to-date news and transfer rumors from Old Trafford, visit our Manchester United live blog.