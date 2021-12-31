Tuchel brings Lukaku in for showdown Chelsea talks, Mbappe LATEST, Haaland to Real Madrid LIVE: Transfer news LIVE: Tuchel brings Lukaku in for showdown Chelsea talks, Mbappe LATEST, Haaland to Real Madrid LIVE

THE JANUARY TRANSFER PERIOD HAS BEGUN!

And Thomas Tuchel will have a showdown with Romelu Lukaku after the striker made headlines by claiming he was ‘unhappy’ at Chelsea.

The Belgian striker also revealed in a shocking interview that he would be open to returning to Inter Milan in the future, with Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho dismissing his remarks as “not helpful.”

Meanwhile, the Blues are rumored to be interested in signing AC Milan full-back Theo Hernandez.

Real Madrid are hoping to sign both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe this summer.

We also have the most up-to-date information on Newcastle’s potential January success, with Sven Botman the most recent name to be linked.

The transfer window opened on January 1 and will close at 11 p.m. on January 31.

During that time, clubs will be able to sign and sell players, with the Premier League’s winter break falling during the final week of the window.



Arthur is being courted by Arsenal.

Arsenal is reportedly in talks with Juventus to sign Arthur on a loan deal.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Brazilian could be on his way to the Emirates after talks started this week.

Arsenal is also hoping for a £25 million permanent deal clause in the deal.

Juve, on the other hand, is demanding £34 million.

Real Madrid has given up on Pogba.

According to reports, Real Madrid has abandoned their pursuit of Manchester United’s Paul Pogba in favor of Ajax’s Ryan Gravenberch.

According to Calciomercato, Carlo Ancelotti is behind the decision because he believes Gravenberch better fits Real’s profile.

Los Blancos will, however, have to deal with both midfielders’ super agent, Mino Raiola.

Cavani is expected to take Morata’s place at Juventus.

According to reports, Alvaro Morata of Juventus has agreed to join Barcelona in the January transfer window.

Juve, on the other hand, would only agree to let Morata leave if they could find a suitable replacement, such as Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani, who has been mentioned.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Barcelona has reached an agreement with the striker on personal terms and is awaiting confirmation from the Serie A giants.

Arsenal XI vs. Manchester City

Mikel Arteta will miss Arsenal’s match against Man City after testing positive for Covid.

Is this, however, how the Gunners’ manager will line up against Pep Guardiola’s champions?

Ramsey says his goodbyes to Juventus.

Aaron Ramsey, a former Arsenal midfielder, is expected to say his final goodbyes to Juventus…

