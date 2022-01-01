‘Borussia Chelsea,’ according to Tuchel, will go all out to prevent Man City from becoming the Premier League’s Bayern Munich.

THOMAS TUCHEL admits Chelsea is having difficulty keeping up with Manchester City’s “winning machine.”

However, the German coach has promised that his Blues will fight to keep up with their “relentless” title rivals.

With a win over Liverpool today, Tuchel’s side can cut City’s lead at the top to eight points — and deal a major blow to Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

“City are relentless, and they know exactly what it takes to produce high-point seasons over and over again,” Tuchel said.

It’s all about quality at this club, not just in the squad, but also in the management and how it’s run.

“It’s a money-making machine.”

The strength of Manchester City’s squad is the key advantage at the moment.

“We will never give up believing and pushing, but we must be realistic — and we are struggling right now.”

Tuchel claims that “Borussia Chelsea” will go to great lengths to prevent Manchester City from becoming England’s version of Bayern Munich.

Tuchel and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, both former Borussia Dortmund managers, fought against the odds to keep Bayern Munich from winning title after title in Germany.

With back-to-back Bundesliga titles in 2010-11 and 2011-12, Klopp was the last Bundesliga manager to break Bayern’s stranglehold.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Bayern, who are nine points clear at the top, are aiming for their TENTH consecutive title.

Meanwhile, in England, City is threatening to run away with the Premier League for the fourth time in five years after a dramatic 2-1 win at Arsenal yesterday.

Tuchel and Klopp are both aware that they must win their match at Stamford Bridge today if they are to stay on City’s tails.

“As long as I’m here in my ‘Borussia Chelsea,’ I’m going to do nothing but make other teams underperform,” Tuchel said.

We’ll even try to underperform Manchester City.

We are not going to stop.

“And Jurgen, I’m confident he’ll do the same to get the best out of Liverpool — and we’ll do the same for Chelsea.”

“We will not give up chasing, believing, or doing this.”

Perhaps the difference from the situation in the Bundesliga right now is that we have faith.”

Klopp’s last Bundesliga title with Dortmund came a year before Pep Guardiola took over at Bayern Munich.

Only Klopp and former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte have prevented Guardiola and City from winning the Premier League during Klopp’s five years at Liverpool.

Tuchel took over at Signal from Klopp…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.